Traffic Police Inspection Will Monitor Alcohol and Drug Usage

Traffic police action will monitor alcohol and drug use from 3 to 9 June, the Ministry of Interior reports.

During the action of the European Network of Traffic Police services will check motor vehicle drivers if they have used alcohol, narcotic substances and their analogues.

From 3 to 9 June, a police operation will be held on Bulgaria’s and all Member States’ of the European Traffic Police Service (TISPOL) territory .

According to statistics, one of the three main causes of serious incidents on Europe's roads, with a large number of victims, is precisely the driving of a motor vehicle after alcohol and / or narcotics usage.

In the course of the inspections, the police officers will also inspect if the drivers’ Third Party Liability insurance is valid, electronic fiches, as well as unpaid fines imposed under the LTA.