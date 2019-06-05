Transport, Energy and Digital Connectivity Will be Discussed by 12 European Countries

Bulgaria: Transport, Energy and Digital Connectivity Will be Discussed by 12 European Countries pixabay.com

Rumen Radev, will also take part in the ''Three Seas'' Forum in Slovenia, reported NOVA TV. 


Transport, energy and digital connectivity will be discussed by 12 European countries in Slovenia. The head of the forum "Three seas" will also be the head of state Rumen Radev.

The summit is the fourth in line and is at the invitation of the Slovenian President. The idea is for state leaders to discuss the problems in the region between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas.

The Bulgarian President also travels representatives of the business and the Minister of Economy.

