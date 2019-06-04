Traffic Police with Intensified Checks For Alcohol in Sofia

The traffic police in the capital have launched stronger checks on alcohol and narcotic substances.

The operation is part of TISPOL and will continue until 9 June.

License checks will be made, valid Motor Third Party Liability insurance,  electronic fiches and unpaid fines. Drivers will also be checked to ensure that they are using belts and that child safety systems.

Because of the start of the season, it will also be checked whether motorcyclists are using safety equipment,  and how the registration plates are placed.

