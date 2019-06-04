KEVR Discusses New Electricity and Heating Prices From July 1

The new electricity and heating prices from July 1 will be discussed today by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.



Last week the regulator predicted an average electricity price increase of 3.5 per cent and 4.5% for heating and hot water.

The biggest increase in heat demand in Razgrad is by more than 17%. In the capital, the appreciation is 4.3 per cent, and in Plovdiv and Burgas - by more than 7 per cent.

It is only in Sliven where the service is reduced. Heating companies said that higher prices are because of the greenhouse gas emissions and the need for greater investment.

The final decision on the new prices will be taken at the end of the month.