Plamen Dimitrov: The Rise in the Cost of Water is Inevitable

The rise in the price of water is inevitable, but it is important how fast it is done and how the socially disadvantaged and the workers in the sector will be protected. This was stated by the President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions, Plamen Dimitrov, at the opening of a discussion on "Sustainable development of the water and sewerage sector and decent wages of the employees".

“Today, we are discussing the state of the Water and Sewerage Sector, its financial and staffing, as well as the future of infrastructure and investments in the network, Dimitrov said. A new special law on water services is needed, which takes into account its specific features.”, Plamen Dimitrov said.

According to him, the Water and Sewerage Sector is the most regulated sector in Bulgaria, even more regulated than the banking sector.

“There are opportunities for additional revenues in the sector that do not necessarily go through the price of water," said the president of CITUB.

According to Plamen Dimitrov, water vouchers can be provided in next year's budget plans.

"A person needs at least 50-100 liters a day, that is, up to 3 cubic meters per month. If we assume that 500,000 households need water aid, the state budget can put 50 million leva to support the needy, " Dimitrov said.

"Our main demand is a 15 percent annual increase in salaries in the sector. In recent years, the salaries in the country have grown at rates of 8-11 percent per year, while those on water and sewerage services are two or three times less, and so the incomes of people there are underdeveloped. These increases will require another 25-27 million leva per year, " he explained.