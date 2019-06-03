Train Hit the Rocks Near Plovdiv - the Second-Largest city in Bulgaria

Late last night, the train from Varna to Sofia hit in fallen rocks and dragged trees in the area before the village of Stryama. The locomotive was damaged in the accident, but luckily there are no injuries, writes NOVA.

The accident occurred around 4:30 this morning.

120 children, located in the Boris Hristov Culture House were provided with help.

Trains between Bulgaria’s southern towns Plovdiv and Asenovgrad run with a 30-minute delay. The overpasses continue to operate in manual mode after last night's rain.

At the moment the situation is now normalised.