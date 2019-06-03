Bulgarian Energy Minister Will Attend a High-Level Energy Summit in Belgrade
Belgrade will hold a high-level meeting on energy security in the region with the participation of Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.
The energy security policies of the Southeast Europe region, the role of the gas supply security infrastructure, the importance of international cooperation for stability and security of supply, green growth as a factor for economic benefits and investment, etc. will be discussed.
