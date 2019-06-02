The Commitment to Increase Teacher Salaries will Continue, Bulgarian Prime Minister Promised

What we have promised we are doing it - the commitment to increase teacher salaries will continue to be fulfilled. This was stated by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during a visit to the Vocational High School of Agriculture in Nova Zagora, whose building and gymnasium are fully rehabilitated under Operational Program "Regions in Growth" with funds amounting to BGN 1.3 million. the government information service announced.

Lecturers and school management have said that much has been done in education in recent years, with increased wages and material and technical upgrading making teachers more motivated and more relaxed.

"What we have promised we do. For education Minister Vladislav Goranov gives money without hesitation, "Prime Minister Borisov noted and stressed that the program and the commitment to increase the teachers' salaries will continue to be implemented.

The high school has also won project funding from the Ministry of Education and Science for a Wi-Fi network and an interactive board. "That should be the case in every school," the prime minister was categorical, and the teachers noted that this further motivated the pupils and they work with pleasure. At the school there are 315 students trained in the specialties Autotransport equipment, Organization of tourism and leisure time, Rural tourism, Wine-making, Mechanization of agriculture, Production of bread and bakery products.

11 children were permanently returned to the classroom as a result of work on the inclusion mechanism in the education system. Additionally, the school will receive BGN 26,000 for working with children from vulnerable groups.

Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev noted that Nova Zagora High School is one of the 140 vocational schools that are being renovated under OP "Regions in Growth". "This program period has been prioritized by vocational schools," the minister said, adding that a total of 15 million leva have been allocated in the region.