Today in Bulgaria there will be Short-lasting Rainfalls with Thunder, the Maximum Temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °,

Today, over the country, there will be torn cloudiness, around and after noon cumulus-rainy. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency from the National Hydrology and Meteorology Institute (NIMH) 
There will be short-lasting rainfalls with thunderstorms, and in Central Bulgaria the phenomena will continue at night. There will blow a mild to moderate wind from East to Northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °, in Sofia around 22 °. Atmospheric pressure during the day will drop slightly and will be close to the average for the month.
Over the Black Sea the weather will be sunny. In the afternoon, clouds will develop in places with rainfalls and thunderstorms. Therre will blow a mild to moderate wind from East to Southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 22-25 °. Seawater temperature is 16-20 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.
Above the mountains after midday there will be cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds and in many places there will be short-lasting rainfalls accompanied by thunderstorms. They will blow up to a moderate wind from the South-Southeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 15 °, at 2000 meters - about 9 °.

