Etna Volcano WAKES UP!

Two fractures opened at the base of the South-East crater and on the north-eastern flank of the New South-East crater at about 3am local time (2am BST). The lava flows were accompanied by a Strombolian activity from the main craters. However nearby Catania airport remains open, reported express.co.uk.

Eugenio Privitera, director of Catania National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said: "We are starting a new eruptive phase of Etna which could end soon or last months.

“The phenomena are all confined to the summit area of the volcano and do not constitute a danger to inhabited centres and people, but the flow of tourists in the area must be controlled for their safety”.

The Aviation Colour Code was raised to Red at 10.21am BST on May 30.

Volcanic ash was pictured rising up to two and a half miles above sea level.