Nearly 2400 Unemployed Bulgarians Will Start Work on Regional Employment Programs

At the beginning of June, 28 regional employment programs will be launched in all areas of Bulgaria. They will provide work for 3 to 6 months for 2387 unemployed. This was said by Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Bisser Petkov, in response to a question by MP Galya Zhelyazkova (GERB) during today's parliamentary oversight.

Regional programs will be financed by BGN 8.8 million, which is 10% more than last year. The funds are from the active labor market policy budget of the National Employment Action Plan for 2019 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

1847 unemployed are scheduled to start work full-time. 540 unemployed will join part-time employment.

Priority will be given to people from vulnerable groups on the labor market, including unemployed young people under 29, people over 50 and long-term unemployed. They will receive a monthly salary of BGN 560 for full-time employment, Minister Petkov said.

The employees of the regional programs will keep cultural monuments, schools, kindergartens and community centers. Some of them will be responsible for enriching and cleaning playgrounds, parks, alleys, recreation areas, maintenance of roads, support activities in public dining rooms and retirement homes, and will provide support for home social patronage.

The implementation of the regional employment programs will continue until the end of 2019