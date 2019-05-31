Bulgaria as a Tourist Destination For Four Seasons

The International Conference for Sustainable Investment in Tourism in Sunny Beach is opened, reported NOVA TV.



Bulgaria will participate in joint international initiatives to promote our country as a tourist destination for four seasons. This was said by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova at the resort of Sunny Beach.

There was an International Conference on Sustainable Investment in Tourism, the BTA reported.

About 300 delegates from the country and abroad, including leading hotel chains, investment funds, global tour operators, based in over 35 countries, participate in the forum. A ministerial meeting is currently taking place, involving representatives of the state power of Algeria, Egypt and Bosnia and Herzegovina. After the end, the cooperation arrangements reached during the talks will be announced.

According to Angelkova, the goal of the International Conference in Sunny Beach is to show the opportunities for investment in Central and Southeastern Europe and the Mediterranean region in front of leading tour operators, banking and financial institutions, universities and exhibitions.

She said she had set herself the goal of attracting attention to our resorts on the Black Sea coast - Golden Sands, Albena, Dyuni and Sunny Beach, as well as to our winter resorts as suitable venues for conference and business events.

"This will make our country an all year round destination," says Angelkova.