Secondary-school Graduates Are Protesting Against the English Matriculation

Graduates protest in front of the Ministry of Education and Science. The reason is the English matriculation. According to the students, the exam was with unclear and confusing questions.

This is the second protest organized in social networks - the first one wasn’t successful and no one showed up. The second mandatory exam, where the students have the right to choose the subject, was held on May 23, and hundreds of comments from dissatisfied students went down on facebook. An online petition was also launched to cancel the exam, which was signed by nearly 8,000 people.

In the official statement from the Ministry of Education it is said that there weren’t mistakes in the matriculation.