Dalai Lama: Russia Must Join the EU

Democracy is the best form of government, says the spiritual leader, quoted by NOVA TV.



Russia must join the European Union to strengthen the peace of the planet, Dalai Lama said in an exclusive interview with RIA Novosti, quoted by BGNES.

I periodically say that Russia must join the European Union, said Dalai Lama.

In his words, European countries have been in bloody wars with each other for centuries. After World War II, two countries that seemed irreconcilable enemies - France and Germany - have decided that it is much better to think of common interests as this is what the current reality demands.

The spiritual leader believes that the notions of war and monarchy are outdated and today democracy is the best form of government.