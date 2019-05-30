The methadone’s supplies that treats 3,000 drug addicts runs out because the supplier company contract has expired.

When he starts taking heroin, Georgi Alexandrov still does not believe he is an addict.

One night he fails to fall asleep without the drug.

"There is one thing about you and it's heroin, I've continued with the use of it, without thinking that I'm as dependent or as bad as others." I always had an example that showed me things could be worse, "Georgi told BTV.

After 15 years on heroin, he started his way back with methadone therapy. He's been clean for seven years. He is one of the 3000 people who are being treated with this program in Bulgaria.

Since February, however, methadone has not been provided. Then the contract between the supplier and the Ministry of Health expired. New company isn’t selected yet. A new public order has been announced.

Doctors fear that the stopping the use of methadone can cause a serious crisis.