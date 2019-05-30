Marinela Arabadzhieva Will Be Extradited to Bulgaria Today

Crime | May 30, 2019, Thursday
The wife of Vetko Arabadzhiev - Marinela, will be extradited to Bulgaria today, BNT reported. The Spanish authorities return her to Bulgaria 25 days after her husband. The two were detained in Barcelona after several months of search with a European arrest warrant and a Interpol Red Notice. 

The family, along with their son, Valcho, are charged with participating in an organized criminal group for money laundering and tax offenses.

We recall that the specialized action against them took place in late August last year. Then, when their hotel in Sofia was searched, were found 10 million leva and the two spouses were announced for investigation.

