Sofia's Unique Floret Restaurant and Bar Celebrating Its First Birthday

A year after its opening, Floret Restaurant and Bar celebrated the occasion in the presence of media, loyal guests, and of course, the talented team of professionals. The cake was cut by Mr. Angelo Zuccala, General Manager at InterContinental Sofia, and Acoustic Addict were taking care of the guests' good mood.

At a fast pace Floret has become one of the most preferred locations for every occasion - energizing breakfast, business lunch, unforgettable family dinner, relaxation drink after work or cocktails with friends. Located in the very heart of the capital - the National Assembly Square 4, Floret attracts both local and foreign guests, who enjoy the varied menu, the beverages and the cozy atmosphere.

Floret's dishes are inspired by classical international recipes refracted trough the prism of Bulgarian culinary traditions so as to please even the most demanding taste.

Along with the pleasant atmosphere, the culinary delights and the uncompromising service, guests choose Floret for its weekly music evenings with live performances of classical guitars and grand pianos. Recently Floret has also introduced the unique "a la carte" brunch - every Saturday and Sunday between 10:00 and 15:00 guests can enjoy a rich selection of brunch suggestions as well as specially designed alcoholic and non-alcoholic brunch cocktails.

Only a year after its opening, Floret enjoys a number of loyal customers who put their trust in the team both for organising business events and celebrating personal occasions.

"Our loyal VIP Excusive Cards program, which we introduced shortly after the opening, gained huge popularity and turned Floret into one of the favourite dining places not only for the guests of InterContinental Sofia, but also for the Sofia residents. By combining different culinary techniques and ingredients, we strive to be available to both local and foreign guests, as we always provide the highest standard of service. "- says Mr. Zuccala.

One of the things Floret is very proud of is the popularisation of Bulgarian cuisine among foreign guests. Floret’s chefs are using local seasonal products and spices, and observe the Bulgarian traditions both in the food preparation and in cocktail creations. In addition, guests can enjoy a different lunch menu every week, with intertwined shades of international and Bulgarian culinary traditions, as well as special offers and packages for Christmas, Easter and other favourite holidays.

Immerse yourself in the sophisticated atmosphere and caress your senses with the unique flavours of Floret Restaurant and Bar - an experience you will never forget!