An Extraordinary EU Summit Has Begun in Brussels

The extraordinary European Union Summit has begun in Brussels. Leaders discuss the results of the European Parliament and the possibilities for defining the next President of the European Commission. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will also participate in the meeting.

European leaders discuss the distribution of top positions in the EU after the European elections. The overall assessment is that tonight there will be no single solution.

All European leaders entered the meeting without their mobile phones, so there was no leakage of information.

