Heating and Hot Water Will Rise by 17% From July 1st

Bulgaria: Heating and Hot Water Will Rise by 17% From July 1st pixabay.com

New prices for the heating in Bulgaria from July. The increase in district heating in Razgrad and Gabrovo is the biggest.


The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission suggests that the price of heating and hot water will increase almost in the whole country, with an average increase of 4.5%, according to the report of the department.

The final decision will be taken by the Commission at the end of June after holding an open meeting and a public hearing.

The biggest increase in prices is expected in Razgrad - 17.53% and Gabrovo - 12.53 per cent. The only place where is expected a reduction in the heat prices, is in Sliven - minus 0.4 per cent. For Sofia, the increase will be 4.3%.

District            Heating Change (%)
Sofia                     4,3
Plovdiv                  7,4
Pleven                   6.1
Bourgas                7.42
Varna                   1,96
Vratsa                  7,52
Veliko Tarnovo      7.26     
Razgrad                17,53
Ruse                     3.86
Pernik                   1,77
Sliven                  -0.4     
Gabrovo              12,53
Average                4.5

