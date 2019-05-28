The Spring Book Bazaar Starts Today

The largest spring book exhibition in Bulgaria - the traditional spring book bazaar begins. The event will offer an exciting walk among thousands of books, presenting over 160 Bulgarian book publishers and booksellers on three levels in the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

Within the six days of the exhibition, visitors will meet writers and poets, including Bojana Apostolova, Boyan Biolchev, Deyan Enev, Dimo ​​Raykov, Zdravka Evtimova and others. Parallel to the spring book bazaar, people could also visit the Sofia International Literary Festival for Children and Youth.

