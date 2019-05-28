Over 90% of the Tobacco Harvest 2019 in Bulgaria is Pricked Off

90% of tobacco harvest 2019 in Bulgaria is pricked off. The volumes achieved in the four varieties grown in the country are different, but close to each other. Of the small-scale Oriental variety groups "Kaba Kulak" and "Basma”, 97% and 100% have been pricked off respectively. In the large variety group Burley, the pricked off areas are over 85%, and Virginia - nearly 75%. The final transplantation is expected to end no later than the first week of June.

The team of the National Association of Tobacco Producers - 2010 (NAT-2010) will take part in two international forums in June. On June 3rd, 2019, in Rome, Italy, two panels will be held at the ELTI Board in the European Union (EU) and the ELTI General Assembly, preceded by a meeting of the Executive Committee EC) of the European Association of Tobacco Producers (UNITAB).

On 10 and 11 June 2019, a delegation will present Bulgaria at a Regional Meeting of the Oriental Tobacco Forum with Turkey, Greece, Macedonia and Azerbaijan. The forum is under the auspices of the International Association of Tobacco Producers (ITGA). National delegates will be led by Vice-President of UNITAB, Vice President and ELTI-Tsvetan Filev Board Member.