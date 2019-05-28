Sofia Opens EUR 19.4 Million Tender for Supply of 30 Trolleybuses
Municipally-owned public transport company Stolichen Electrotransport, which serves the Bulgarian capital Sofia, said that it has launched a 38.1 million levs ($21.6 million/19.4 million euro) tender for the delivery of 30 new low-floor trolleybuses, reports SeeNews.
The assignment also includes training of employees as well as supply of the equipment necessary for maintenance and repairs of the trolleybuses, Stolichen Electrotransport said in a tender notice last week.
The project could benefit from EU financing, according to the notice.
Bids will be ranked based on price, which will form 65% of the final mark, and the guarantee period that has to be no less than 3 years from the date of delivery.
The deadline for submitting offers in the tender is July 1.
