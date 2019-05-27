Sofia Library Launches " Library in the Mountain 2019"

The Metropolitan Library is launching for the fourth year the " Library in the Mountain 2019" campaign, informs stolica.bg

The mountain challenge of the Metropolitan Library will begin on May 31st.

At 11.00, the Mobility Library will be launched by the Children's Eco-Station "Beli Brezi".

The new books will reach the mountain libraries such as Children's Eco-Station "Beli Brezi", Momina Skala, Dendraumim and Cherni Vrah.

Every book lover and reader will be able to take a book for free.

The One-Year Card for a Metropolitan Library is a gift for the fans. Of course there will be surprises, interesting programs, entertainment and games.