The Police Detained Person for the Murder in Haskovo Region

Crime | May 27, 2019, Monday // 12:27| Views: | Comments: 0
There is already detained person for the murder of the elderly man in the Haskovo village of Lozen. This was announced by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv.

It was added that the crime was committed with a small caliber rifle. The detainee has been staying at the victim's home. He has lived with the daughter of the murdered. According to investigators, the 54-year-old man has killed his father-in-law by imprudence.

He is about to be detained for 72 hours with an adjudicating prosecutor's decree and be apprehended as an accused. The case investigation continues.

