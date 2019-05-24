Yellow Code for Heavy Rains and Thunder in 16 Districts in Bulgaria

Yellow code has been declared intensive thunderstorms in 16 districts across the country. Maximum temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees.

The warning applies to Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol, Burgas, Targovishte, Rousse, Shumen, Silistra and Razgrad.

Extensive rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms, are expected. Daily quantities will be around 20-25 l / sq m, in places up to 30-35 l / sq m. The atmospheric pressure will drop, it will be lower than the average for the month.

Cloudy skies will develop over the Black Sea. There will be brief rainfall and thunder.

It will blow a mild to moderate west-northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be 20-21 degrees. The sea water temperature is 17-18 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

Above the mountains there will be cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds and in many places there will be precipitation accompanied by thunder.