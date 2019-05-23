FAA: It Is Still not Clear When the Boeing 737 Max Will Return to the Sky

Aviation regulators from around the world are gathering to decide when Boeing 737 MAX will return to the sky, Nova TV reported. The meeting will be conducted by the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) On this meeting can be can be established an eventual timetable on when aircraft from this model can be re-used.

The model was grounded in March after two crashes in five months in which 346 people died. Boeing has completed its software improvements on aircraft that the FAA has to approve.

The regulator said he would give his safety analysis to delegates from 33 countries including the UK, the EU and China at their Texas meeting.

The Safety Analysis will determine when "737 MAX" can return to the sky.

The FAA said they would "provide safety experts to answer all of the parties' questions about their decisions so that aircraft can be used again."

It is expected that the US administration will carry out a test flight certification model in the coming weeks.