Volcano in Mexico Has Erupted

The Popocatepetlvolcano in Mexico has erupted spewing ash and black smoke into the sky at a height of 3.5 kilometers, Nova TV reported, according to the National Civil Protection Service, quoted by BGNews.

After the ashes were discharged, the volcano continued its activity, erupting gas at an altitude of 800 meters. Authorities warn of the danger of approaching the colossus.

Popocatepetl, whose name is translated from Aztec language as a "mountain of smoke", rises 5.4 thousand meters above sea level. It has been one of the symbols of Mexico for a long time.

Currently, the volcanic ash activity and emissions pose an additional danger due to the recent pollution of the atmosphere, over the entire Mexico City valley.

The volcano is located 50 miles (80km) south-east of the capital, Mexico City.

