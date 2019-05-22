Fishing for White Sand Mussels in the Black Sea is Prohibited

By order of the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forest Desislava Taneva, from today the catch of white sand mussels of the species Donax trunculus and Chamelea gallina in the Bulgarian Black Sea aquatory is forbidden. The ban is introduced for a period of 30 days. It aims at preserving and ensuring the optimum conditions for the reproduction and development of white sand mussels populations.

