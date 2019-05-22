Sofia University Celebrates 175 years of Bulgarian journalism
Society | May 22, 2019, Wednesday // 15:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A ceremony marking 175 years since the birth of Bulgarian journalism took place at the Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” earlier today.
In the afternoon the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will hand the honorary sign to the President of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists.
- » Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia will Work Together against Human Traffic
- » Increase in The amount of the Withdrawn Student Credits
- » The Fabulous Gala Premiere of the Long Awaited Aladdin in Los Angeles
- » 22 People Were Injured in Car Crashes for the Past 24 Hours
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 23°C and 28°C
- » The EC Creates an Air Fleet to Combat Fires