Sofia University Celebrates 175 years of Bulgarian journalism

Bulgaria: Sofia University Celebrates 175 years of Bulgarian journalism

A ceremony marking 175 years since the birth of Bulgarian journalism took place at the Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” earlier today.

In the afternoon the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will hand the honorary sign to the President of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists.

