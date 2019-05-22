BDZ Will Provide Over 8,000 Additional Train Seats For The Holidays

BDZ will provide over 8,000 additional seats on weekend trains on the occasion of the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture, the company said. Wagons of some trains traveling on the main routes in the country will be enlarged with additional wagons.

From May 23rd to May 26th, some trains with additional wagons will travel along the following routes:

 

Sofia-Varna-Sofia;

Sofia-Bourgas-Sofia;

Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;

Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;

Sofia-Stara Zagora-Sofia;

Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;

Sofia-Lom-Sofia;

Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;

Sofia-Blagoevgrad-Sofia;

Sofia-Kyustendil-Sofia;

Sofia-Petrich-Sofia;

Septemvri-Dobrinishte-Septemvri.

 

BDZ reminds its customers that if they purchase return tickets they can benefit from a 10% to 30% discount from the regular ticket price depending on the various commercial offers of the company.

Customers of the national rail carrier can get detailed information about the vacant seatsin trains on the weekends from the Information Desk staff and the ticket offices in the railway stations and offices in the country or at the national telephone number 0700 10 200.

