Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia will Work Together against Human Traffic

The Council of Ministers approved a draft protocol on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the Republic of Northern Macedonia in the field of combating trafficking in human beings.

The project will serve as a basis for negotiations between the two countries with the purpose of signing a final document. The Protocol will contribute to a more successful countering of trafficking in human beings in the region, the exchange of good practices and, above all, more effective support and care for potential victims of human traffic.

The cooperation between Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia is in line with the stated priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2018, the European Commission in its strategy for accelerated integration of the Western Balkans and the priorities of the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

The project makes provision for the scope of cooperation to include issues related to the identification, targeting, protection and voluntary return of victims or potential victims of human traffic .