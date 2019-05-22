The Fabulous Gala Premiere of the Long Awaited Aladdin in Los Angeles

On May 21th, in the remarkable atmosphere of the building - a symbol of Hollywood film history in Los Angeles "El Capitan Theatre”, was held the world gala premiere of Aladdin. The spectacular event brought together hundreds of fans, world celebrities and the wonderful creative team of production.

Influenced by the spirit of the Orient and inspired by the exceptional uniqueness of one of Disney's eternal classics, the atmosphere not only officially marked the upcoming premiere of the film, but also contributed to the strong enthusiasm and sense of authenticity of all attendees.

Celebrities lit up the "purple magic carpet," as Disney cleverly dubbed it, with dazzling ensembles and beauty looks.

Of course, the popular beloved Will Smith, who takes on the role of the irresistible spirit of the lamp and turns it into the absolute hit of the film, also stepped out on the "purple magic carpet”.

Young star Mena Massoud, who plays the street burglar Aladdin, gave special attention and brought a lot of fans in the mood, and the lovely Naomi Scott showed up at the event with a stunning vision. The world premiere was also attended by the director of Aladdin Guy Ritchie, musical genius Alan Menken, who is behind the music and songs in the movie, Zayn and the musical sensation Zhavia Ward, who are performing the emblematic song "A Whole New World." Other notable attendees at the premiere included Helen Mirren, Jasmine Tookes, Terry Crews, Tatyana Ali, Nasim Pedrad, Christina Milian, Darren Criss the Smith family, and others.

Aladdin comes in cinemas on May 24th on 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX in a duplicate and subtitled version.

Are you ready with your three wishes?