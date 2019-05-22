Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 23°C and 28°C

It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, clouds will develop, bringing rain showers and thunder to isolated places in the eastern and mountainous areas. A Light to moderate western wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will remain unchanged. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency

