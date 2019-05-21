More than 50 Ticks were Removed from the Head of a Child in Sofia

More than 50 ticks were removed today from the head of a child in the Emergency Department of the University Hospital "Lozenets". The child walked with his parents in the South Park in the capital. This was reported to BTA by Dr. Dimitar Shandurkov, a doctor in the emergency department of Lozenets Hospital.

Another child had 20-30 ticks on its body.



The doctor said he had no such cases in his practice. The ticks were sent for research at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Dr. Shandurkov advises parents to be particularly careful, to use repellents for their children and not to allow them to move near dense shrubs and tall grasses.



The municipality of Sofia has reported that a chemical treatment on the central meadows of the South Park has taken place today.



Activities continue in the coming days.