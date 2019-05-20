The Energy Efficiency Program Will be Restored From Next Year
''The energy efficiency program will be restored next year'', Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told journalists in Pazardzhik.
He specified that his requirements and parameters are still under consideration.
Borissov received from the mayor of Pazardzhik Todor Popov a subscription from seven thousand residents of the municipality who insisted the program be restored.
In Pazardzhik, the prime minister opened a new production plant for automotive parts and inspected the construction of the first stage of the western ring road of the city.
The prime minister assured that the state budget will be earmarked for its construction.
During the inspection, Borissov was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov in order to get acquainted with the parameters of the project and the construction activities.
- » Bulgaria to Continue to Rely on Energy from its Coal-fired Power Plants
- » Bulgarian Energy Minister: Bulgaria as a Member of the EU Strictly Respects the Basic Objectives and Priorities in the Energy Sector
- » Leaders of Bulgaria and Serbia Have Discussed Energy Links
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: On May 20 will Start the Construction of the Interconnector with Greece
- » Iran stops curbing enriched uranium, heavy water stocks
- » Clarity About the Future of Nuclear Energy in Bulgaria can Attract Students Back