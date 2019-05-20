Bomb Alert Closed the Palace of Justice In Sofia

Society | May 20, 2019, Monday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bomb Alert Closed the Palace of Justice In Sofia

Bomb alert closed the Palace of Justice, reports BGNES. The area is closed off, police officers are searching the place.

The Palace of Justice is one of the most common targets of "telephone terrorists." Up till now, an explosive hasn’t been found, but the police claims that the desired effect was to prevent the judiciary’s properly functioning.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb alert, palace of justice
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria