Bomb Alert Closed the Palace of Justice In Sofia
Society | May 20, 2019, Monday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bomb alert closed the Palace of Justice, reports BGNES. The area is closed off, police officers are searching the place.
The Palace of Justice is one of the most common targets of "telephone terrorists." Up till now, an explosive hasn’t been found, but the police claims that the desired effect was to prevent the judiciary’s properly functioning.
