Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache Investigated For Ibiza Meeting Video

Austria's Supreme Prosecution Office has begun to investigate the secrecy funding of the ruling coalition of the Austrian Party of Freedom (APS) from abroad in exchange for access to state treaties. This was reported by the Secretary General of the Constitutional Affairs Ministry, Christian Pilnacek, for the Curie newspaper.

The information came from a videotape with the party leader and Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache in which he appeares to offer government contracts in exchange for political support. “Currently there are only parts of the video, and it is impossible to judge the full context at this time," Pilnacek said. Тhe Prosecution will require the full version of the video from the German publishers Spiegel and Süddeutsche Zeitung, who published the video yesterday. The second newspaper doesn’t want to give the original file.

According to the two newspapers, the video shows a meeting back in July 2017 in a villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza between Strache, his party colleague Johann Gudenus and a woman represented as a rich Russian, niece of a businessman, who expressed a desire to purchase the influential tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung. Strache also appears to offer this woman a secret deal and promises her access to state treaties in Austria in exchange for help in the parliamentary elections held in October 2017. At this election, APS ranked third and entered in a coalition government with the conservative Austrian People's Party (ANP) of Prime Minister Sebastian Kurtz.