BDZ Discussed the 2020 Schedule

The draft train timetable for 2020 is being published for public discussion on the website of the national rail carrier.

Citizens will find on the carrier's website where to send their comments. Those who wish to do so can also take their personal views in the BDZ building in Sofia.

The management team of the company aims to achieve a constructive dialogue and optimum results for all stakeholders with regard to the development of adequate and citizen-oriented national and regional transport schemes, assure the company.

The draft of the new timetable is in line with the company's intensive repair program, and at different stages are currently undergoing procedures for lifting and capital repairs of locomotives, wagons and railcars. The effort is to prevent trains from being forced to stay during the repairs.

"The company's management believes that delivering maximum quality service is only possible in building open dialogue, intensive communication, good mutual understanding and trust, as well as concrete commitments by the company," the National Railways assure.