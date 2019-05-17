The Bulgarian Consulate in Barcelona will open on August 1st, the BNR reports, referring to Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva. By decision of the government, the activities of the new consulate will cover the Autonomous Communities of Catalonia and Aragon.

Currently, Bulgarians living there have to travel to Valencia or Madrid for consular services. Barcelona has been visited by more than 30,000 Bulgarian tourists just for the last year, Zaharieva says:

"Our main task, as a government and as a ministry, is to facilitate access to administrative services and to make the connection with Bulgaria easier."