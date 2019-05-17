The Bulgarian Consulate In Barcelona Will Open On August 1st

World | May 17, 2019, Friday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Consulate In Barcelona Will Open On August 1st

The Bulgarian Consulate in Barcelona will open on August 1st, the BNR reports, referring to Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva. By decision of the government, the activities of the new consulate will cover the Autonomous Communities of Catalonia and Aragon.

Currently, Bulgarians living there have to travel to Valencia or Madrid for consular services. Barcelona has been visited by more than 30,000 Bulgarian tourists just for the last year, Zaharieva says:

"Our main task, as a government and as a ministry, is to facilitate access to administrative services and to make the connection with Bulgaria easier."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Consulate, Barcelona
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria