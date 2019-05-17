Another 4-year term for GPs to acquire General Medicine if they do not already have one. The Parliament extended the deadline, among with amendments to the Law on Medical Establishments, which the National Assembly adopted at first and then at the second reading.

The deadline expired on June 3, 2019. According to data from RHI there are 673 GPs who haven’t acquired the specialty "General Medicine" within this time limit and their registration is subject to deletion.

The purpose of the proposals is to prevent the closure of a large number of practices and to ensure that the population has access to primary medical care.

The law states that some of the GPs have difficulty in fulfilling the requirement to acquire such a specialty. The reason is that they have to be absent from their practice during their lectures, and at the same time they can’t find a substitute to take over the practice and their patients.

This is one of the most common problems of GP practices in the remote areas of the country.