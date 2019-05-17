Two Heavy Crashes Closed The Road To Danube Bridge 2
Two heavy crashes closed the road to Danube Bridge 2 between Montana and Vidin on Thursday evening. The traffic was blocked for hours and that led to huge traffic jams.
The first crash was between a truck and a minibus. Sacks of cream were poured from the truck. The lorry’s cabin had to be cut to get the driver out. He was injured and taken to the Vidin hospital.
In the second incident, two buses smashed in to each other in head-on collision Two people have been injured. Because of this incident, the road was closed for hours.
- » 200 Pigs Escape After Truck Crashes In The Rish Pass
- » Balloon with Tourists got Stuck in Rocks in the Bulgarian Rhodopes
- » At Least 70 Migrants Drowned off the Coast of Tunisia
- » Several Central Areas in Sofia without Water after an Accident
- » Eight Injured After a Passenger Train Crash With a Truck in Germany
- » A Car Ran over Three Girls and a Boy in Sofia and Fell into the Perlovska River