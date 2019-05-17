Two heavy crashes closed the road to Danube Bridge 2 between Montana and Vidin on Thursday evening. The traffic was blocked for hours and that led to huge traffic jams.

The first crash was between a truck and a minibus. Sacks of cream were poured from the truck. The lorry’s cabin had to be cut to get the driver out. He was injured and taken to the Vidin hospital.

In the second incident, two buses smashed in to each other in head-on collision Two people have been injured. Because of this incident, the road was closed for hours.