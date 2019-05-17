Today is the World Hypertension Day. It was first inaugurated in May 2005 and has become an annual event ever since. Cardiovascular diseases remain the main cause of death in the world, and in Bulgaria they occupy the first place as a cause of death and disability.

Therefore, for the 13th consecutive year in Sofia and in 10 other cities in the country will be held a national health campaign to help hypertensive patients. At the established health centres, everyone can get useful information about their health condition.

This is an initiative of the World Hypertension League and aims at awareness of hypertension, prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases in Bulgaria.

These are the places where you can get free consultation:

May 17, Friday, 11-18

Sofia - 7 Sveta Nedelya Square (near the entrance of Serdika Metro Station)

Sofia - to the subway of Hotel Pliska, 10B Tsarigradsko shose Blvd.

Plovdiv - Knyaz Alexander I Battenberg Street (park between 27 and 29)

Pazardzhik - Saedinenie Square (next to the Garden City Park)

Stara Zagora - Central Park October 5 (next to the fountains)

Burgas - Aleksandrovska Str. (In front of the Municipality building)

Varna - Nezavisimost Square (in front of the Opera House)

Rousse - Svoboda Square, opposite the Courthouse

Pleven - Vazrazhdane Square, opposite the fountains

Haskovo - pedestrian zone between Municipal and Regional Council (Municipal Square and Svoboda Square)

Sliven - in front of the St. Dimitar (the "Popcorn Garden")

Veliko Tarnovo - Marno Field Park