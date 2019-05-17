31 Projects on the Cross-Border Program with Serbia Have Been Approved

31 projects will receive a total of over EUR 8 million for the second call for the INTERREG-IPP Bulgaria-Serbia cross-border program 2014-2020, the regional ministry announced.

The funds are for initiatives to create sustainable tourism, youth support and environmental care.

Minister Petya Avramova and Serbia's European Integration Minister Jadranka Joksimović today handed 20 of the grant recipients' contracts. In the next days, the rest are expected to be signed.

235 projects applied for the second call of the program, which has a budget of over EUR 12 million.

14 projects will finance sustainable tourism projects worth 3.5 million euros, 8 will support young people, 9 will be for risk management and environmental protection measures, 9 will be related to investments.

So far, 33 projects have been completed under the program, and the remaining six of the first projects will be completed by the end of the year.

The budget of the INTERREG-IPP Bulgaria - Serbia 2014-2020 program is EUR 34.1 million.