European Night of Museums - Sofia 2019

Bulgaria: European Night of Museums - Sofia 2019 http://institutfrancais.bg/

For the fifteenth consecutive year on 18 May Sofia will mark the European Museum Night.

More than 50 galleries and museums have prepared an interesting program including exhibitions, concerts, workshops, screenings and various art events dedicated to the event.

Free entry.

European Museum Night - Sofia 2019 is organized by the French Institute in Bulgaria, Sofia Municipality and the Ministry of Culture.

The partners of the event are: Expressbank, Sanofi, Citroën and Schneider Electric.

 

More about the event you can find out here. 

