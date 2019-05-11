Bulgarian PM Borisov: On May 20 will Start the Construction of the Interconnector with Greece

By May 20th will happen the first sod of the construction where the interconnector with Greece will be made. This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Rousse. He was in the Danube town to get acquainted with the new investment of a German automotive locking plant that opened a new production base.



The first sod of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector will be made in the village of Kirkovo. The Prime Ministers of the two countries will be present, Borisov said: "Everything is being prepared and around 20 May we have come to go to Kirkovo to start, which is extremely important for the diversification of gas supplies. our Balkan gas hub from four to five billion cubic meters - from Azerbaijan, from Russia, Greece, from the US side ... we are currently returning 4 million cubic meters of liquefied gas per day from the interconnector with Kulata and Salonika to prepare our systems. "

The gas connection is designed for natural gas transmission between the two countries through connection to the national gas network of Bulgartransgaz near Stara Zagora with the Greek "DESFA" in the area of ​​Komotini. The project is realized by a joint investment company with shareholders "Bulgarian Energy Holding" EAD and the Greek investment company IGI Poseidon (50%). The gas connection has a length of 140 km on the Bulgarian territory. The projected initial capacity of the interconnector is 3 billion m3 / year and the maximum - up to 5.5 billion m3 / yr. to the next stage.



Prime Minister Borisov announced that he is ready to start work on the construction of a bridge between Bulgaria and Romania at Svishtov: "In Romania, I think it passed to the Council of Ministers. I talked with the Romanian government about not putting a second bridge in Rousse, you see how cluttered it is, the Romanians do not want it, and the marshes are going to cost more money and they have to make infrastructure, but every time I bring it up and get promises for both Svishtov and Rousse. This enormous economy from Bulgaria in Romania, Turkey, Greece - these loads must to move".

The construction of the Rousse highway in Veliko Tarnovo can begin in two years. This will happen after the Hemus highway reaches Veliko Turnovo. Initial construction will amount to BGN 200 000 000.



Prime Minister Borisov was in Rousse at the opening of the new production base of a German automotive locks factory. The investment amounts to more than BGN 20 mln, with over 350 new jobs being created, thus the total number of employees will exceed 1300.