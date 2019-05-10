From Today, the EU Has Used Up Nature’s Resources the Planet Can Renew For a Year

From today, the European Union will live on credit because it has used up all the natural resources the planet can renew for a year.

This is the report of a non-governmental organization. The EU has 7% of the world's population, and it consumes 20% of the Earth's bio-capability.

This means that if the whole world lives like them, then humanity will have consumed all the natural resources that the planet can renew for a year, emphasizes the NGO. With each passing year, this date is shifting more and more.

In 1961, the day that this indicator was exceeded was 13 October. This year Luxembourg has reached the threshold in mid-February, for Bulgaria it is expected to be on June 22.