Disney Announced Plans For Three More Star Wars Movies

Disney Film Company has announced plans for at least three more Star Wars movies, NOVA TV reports.

The first one will be ready in 2022, and the rest will follow in two years. So between the last Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there will be a pause of 3 years before the next one appears.

Disney bought the "Star Wars" rights from George Lucas in 2012 for $ 4 billion.

Between 2015 and 2018, four more films were made.

Since the latest Solo: Star Wars Story has proven to be financially unsuccessful, the company has admitted that movies have started to go too often.