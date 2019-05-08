Disney Announced Plans For Three More Star Wars Movies

Society » CULTURE | May 8, 2019, Wednesday // 15:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Disney Announced Plans For Three More Star Wars Movies

Disney Film Company has announced plans for at least three more Star Wars movies, NOVA TV reports.

The first one will be ready in 2022, and the rest will follow in two years. So between the last Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there will be a pause of 3 years before the next one appears.

Disney bought the "Star Wars" rights from George Lucas in 2012 for $ 4 billion.

Between 2015 and 2018, four more films were made.

Since the latest Solo: Star Wars Story has proven to be financially unsuccessful, the company has admitted that movies have started to go too often.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Disney, Star Wars, movie, fans
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria