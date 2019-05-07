Yellow Code for Strong Wind in 18 Bulgarian Districts on May 7

Windy weather with considerable clouds awaits us on Tuesday. In some places it will pass, but rainfall will be weak.

The minimum temperatures will be between 5 ° and 10 °, the Black Sea 11 ° - 13 °, the highest in Northern Bulgaria and the high fields of the West between 9 ° and 14 °, the rest of the country 13 ° - 18 °.

The atmospheric pressure will rise, but will remain a little lower than the May average.

Yellow code for strong winds has been announced in 18 districts of the country for 7 May, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

It is in force for the regions Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia city and district, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Rousse, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

In the districts of Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Kyustendil, Sofia city and region, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Gabrovo, Lovech wind is expected to go down to 18 - 20 m / s. 22 to 24 m / s will be the wind gusts in Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Rousse.