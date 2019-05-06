Frans Timmermans Calls For a European Minimum Wage

This can reduce the growing polarization between the rich and the rest, he thinks, quoted by NOVA TV.



Frans Timmermans, the Socialist candidate for the European Commission's presidency, defended the idea of ​​introducing a minimum wage in Warsaw in all member states. This, in his words, can reduce the growing polarization between the rich and the rest.

"We need a minimum wage in the EU, equal to 60 per cent of the country's average wage," said the Dutch politician, quoted by AFP.

Timmermans took part in a debate organized by the Polish Social Democrats before the European Parliament elections.

"There must be an end to work paid at 3 euros per hour," said Timmermans. In his view, workers in Eastern Europe receive a much lower pay than their counterparts in Western Europe, and the cost of living is not so different.

In 22 EU countries out of 28, there is an officially declared minimum wage. But the differences are extremely large, at a minimum of € 460 (€ 235) gross per month in 2017 in Bulgaria up to 1999 euros in Luxembourg, which makes a ratio of one to 9. However, this ratio becomes one in three if these salaries are related to the cost of living in each country.

Timmermans also calls for 18 percent of large companies to be taxed according to their profits created in the EU, as well as for a European social policy to reduce the difference in living standards between rich and less wealthy countries.