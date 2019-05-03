68% of Bulgarians Think State Should Intervene When Children Are at Risk

Almost two-thirds of Bulgarians believe that the state should intervene when children are at risk and their parents do not take the necessary care. This was announced by Sociologist Radostina Angelova from "Global Metrix".

Angelova pointed out that for the first time there was such a high public interest in public policies, especially those for children. 

According to Angelova, it is important that the dialogue on the future Children's Strategy, whose development was halted by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, should continue.

Radostina Angelova, sociologist: Dialogue should be more specific and substantive. In addition, institutions with their work and control mechanisms must ensure the quality of public policies. They have to raise confidence and win the citizens on their own.

 The survey shows that 68% of Bulgarians are for state participation.

78 % of the respondents believe that in case of serious physical punishment and injuries to the child, the state should intervene with sanctions. In lighter forms of violence, like insult, 28% do not find the need for institutions to participate.

37% of the respondents think that the country should provide support to families as well as counseling so that parents can understand the problem of violence on their children.

